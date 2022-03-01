Bay District Schools seeing influx of English Language learners

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools students enrolled in the English for Speakers of Other Languages Program or ESOL range from Kindergarten all the way to High School.

According to ESOL district officials, the program currently has 1,250 students. For reference, in 2019, there were 859 students in the program, so it is growing significantly as the county continues to grow in population.

The program’s overall goal is to provide equal education opportunities for all students and help students earn a high school diploma, according to Patty Engle, an ESOL Support Care Manager.

“Because after all, we are an education entity and business so our goal is to educate them,” Engle said.

The goal to educate students begins in the classroom. Teachers are given tools to do that through the ESOL Resource Teachers.

“We have gotten so many English language learners in the classroom they need to know how to best support them. So our job is taking some of that pressure off the teachers and letting us show them the best ways to provide instruction that is comprehensible,” Alison Moreira, BDS ESOL Resource Teacher, said.

Engle said the program isn’t just operational at school, but they also provide home visits when they are necessary.

“We do well checks making sure that they are okay what do you need, do you need food do you need clothing, do you need something that we can help with,” Engle said.

In addition to helping students, BDS opened a Multilingual Resource Center to help parents that don’t speak English or speak limited English. Throughout the day, ESOL officials answer calls and perform almost like the middle man between parents and school officials.

“We have during the course of the day several phone calls from parents. from teachers, from the school staff, and even from principals asking for our help,” Engle said.

If you have questions regarding the program you can call 850-767-4230 or visit the BDS website.

