Bay High School asking for recipe submissions for school cookbook

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay High School is putting together a cookbook called ‘A Taste of Bay High’ using recipes from faculty, alumni, and the local community.

When you send it in, include how many years you were at Bay High School, if any; a memory or quote from your time at Bay High; and a picture from when you went there.

If you want to send something in, you can scan this QR code with your phone’s camera, or you can email it here.

How to submit recipes for 'A Taste of Bay High' (Bay High School)

Recipes will need to be in by Friday.

