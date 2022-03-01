Advertisement

Bay High School asking for recipe submissions for school cookbook

When you send it in, include how many years you were at Bay High School, if any; a memory or...
When you send it in, include how many years you were at Bay High School, if any; a memory or quote from your time at Bay High; and a picture from when you went there.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay High School is putting together a cookbook called ‘A Taste of Bay High’ using recipes from faculty, alumni, and the local community.

When you send it in, include how many years you were at Bay High School, if any; a memory or quote from your time at Bay High; and a picture from when you went there.

If you want to send something in, you can scan this QR code with your phone’s camera, or you can email it here.

How to submit recipes for 'A Taste of Bay High'
How to submit recipes for 'A Taste of Bay High'(Bay High School)

Recipes will need to be in by Friday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire near DeerPoint Lake
Fire near Deer Point Lake
A robot is transporting milkshakes to a designated table at Gulf Coast Burger in Panama City...
Local burger joint has robots serving milkshakes
A motorcyclist, from Las Vegas, Nevada, was trying to turn onto Highway 231 near Cottondale...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy 231 crash
In this picture, you can see the damage the truck caused to the patrol car when it sideswiped...
FHP Trooper seriously injured after truck hits patrol car on I-10
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest

Latest News

Ukrainian Flag
Area Teen Challenge Centers work to help their counterparts in both Russia & Ukraine
The Teen Challenge Center is helping people in Ukraine.
Teen Challenge Center
Coram's is moving across town.
Coram's Moving
Cristian “Alex” Douglas, 32, of Walton County arrested for attempted first-degree murder.
Walton County man arrested for attempted first-degree murder
Florida wildfire
Florida’s wildfire season is on the horizon