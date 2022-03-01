Advertisement

Breast cancers detected on mammograms may be over-diagnosed, study says

The American Cancer Society’s chief patient officer says people should still view screening...
The American Cancer Society’s chief patient officer says people should still view screening mammography as an important tool when recommended.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022
(CNN) - A new study published Monday in the Journal Annals of Internal Medicine indicates breast cancers found in women using mammograms can be over-diagnosed.

The researchers defined an over-diagnosis as cancer spotted on a screening that wouldn’t have caused any signs or symptoms in the patient’s remaining lifetime.

Experts say over-diagnosis is one of the chief harms possible with mammograms, because it can lead to unnecessary treatment and stress.

One of the study’s co-authors noted, however, that though the results show over-diagnosis is a problem, it’s not as frequent as other studies suggest.

The American Cancer Society’s chief patient officer says people should still view screening mammography as an important tool when recommended.

