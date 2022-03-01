Charlie Coram’s Place closes doors Monday at 23rd Street location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you think of home style cooking in Bay County, one diner that’s been around for decades might come to mind: Charlie Coram’s Place. The restaurant is known to be the “home of the Heavenly Hash.”

“We started in December of 1996,” said, Charles Coram, owner of Charlie Coram’s Place.

The Charlie Coram’s Place On 23rd Street in Panama City was sold, and closed its doors for good on Monday.

“I really didn’t want to move, but they wanted that piece of property to develop it,” said Coram.

But when one door closes, another door is opening at the new location on 15th Street in St. Andrews.

“So we’re really trading a 26-year-old building for a brand new building, brand new equipment, everything else,” said Coram.

Coram said the new location will be three times as big to include more parking and outdoor seating.

“And all of our employees are coming with us,” said Coram.

Other things are also being left behind.

“We’re not going to do the diner set. We’re going to do a sit down restaurant with tables, no booths,” said Coram.

But Coram said it’s the customers who make Charlie Coram’s Place so special.

“We didn’t have customers, we had friends and on our menu we had a logo that said “come as a customer, leave as a friend. I’m telling you, I count every one of them as a friend,” said Coram.

Coram said friends are what make this diner feel like home no matter the location.

“We’re wanting to come in there and we want to be a part of the salty life of St. Andrews,” said Coram.

Coram said a private investor bought the 23rd Street property to develop a new gas station. He hopes to have the new 15th Street restaurant open in six months, but it all depends on the permitting process, which he plans to start next week.

