Couple accused of smoking weed, leaving three children unattended in hotel

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A couple is facing charges after police say they were caught smoking marijuana while three children were left alone in a hotel room.

Panama City Police say Zane Smith, 25, and Kaitlyn Callahan, 25, were allegedly smoking pot in a car in the parking lot of a hotel in the 1100 block of E. 24th Street. Police say they investigated and found both marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Later, officers reportedly learned there was a 5-year-old, a 3-year-old, and an 8-month-old unsupervised in a room on the second floor. Police say they were alone for more than 20 minutes. When investigators searched the room, they found the 8-month-old in a car seat near the bathroom, and the 3- and 5-year-olds were on the bed with marijuana and THC extract next to them.

Smith and Callahan were charged with child neglect, possession of THC extract, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were booked into the Bay County Jail. The Department of Children and Families came and placed the children with a family member.

