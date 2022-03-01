Advertisement

Florida’s wildfire season is on the horizon

Florida wildfire
Florida wildfire(Source: NBC)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sunshine State is about to enter its wildfire season. It experiences it from around Easter to the Fourth of July.

Dry air, vegetation, and lightning are all factors that can contribute to wildfires.

Florida Forest Service officials are urging everyone to take precautionary steps.

”They are predicting a drier spring this year, and we suspect that the wildfire activity will increase as that,” Florida Forest Service center manager Mike Mathis said. “We are seeing little fires out here and the ground is drying up. So we want everyone to be careful whose doing outside burning.”

Folks are welcome to do open burns as long as they follow specific regulations.

Fire officials also say piles greater than eight feet in diameter must be authorized by the Florida Forest Service.

Observing weather conditions and being cognizant of downed trees on the ground is also important.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire near DeerPoint Lake
Fire near Deer Point Lake
A robot is transporting milkshakes to a designated table at Gulf Coast Burger in Panama City...
Local burger joint has robots serving milkshakes
A motorcyclist, from Las Vegas, Nevada, was trying to turn onto Highway 231 near Cottondale...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy 231 crash
In this picture, you can see the damage the truck caused to the patrol car when it sideswiped...
FHP Trooper seriously injured after truck hits patrol car on I-10
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest

Latest News

Ukrainian Flag
Area Teen Challenge Centers work to help their counterparts in both Russia & Ukraine
The Teen Challenge Center is helping people in Ukraine.
Teen Challenge Center
Coram's is moving across town.
Coram's Moving
Cristian “Alex” Douglas, 32, of Walton County arrested for attempted first-degree murder.
Walton County man arrested for attempted first-degree murder