Florida’s wildfire season is on the horizon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sunshine State is about to enter its wildfire season. It experiences it from around Easter to the Fourth of July.

Dry air, vegetation, and lightning are all factors that can contribute to wildfires.

Florida Forest Service officials are urging everyone to take precautionary steps.

”They are predicting a drier spring this year, and we suspect that the wildfire activity will increase as that,” Florida Forest Service center manager Mike Mathis said. “We are seeing little fires out here and the ground is drying up. So we want everyone to be careful whose doing outside burning.”

Folks are welcome to do open burns as long as they follow specific regulations.

Fire officials also say piles greater than eight feet in diameter must be authorized by the Florida Forest Service.

Observing weather conditions and being cognizant of downed trees on the ground is also important.

