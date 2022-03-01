Former pro golfer and Bay county native, Frank Mize Jr., passes away

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County golf legend, Frank Mize Jr., passed away on Sunday. Mize played on the PGA Tour and the PGA Senior Tour.

Barbara Mize said this of her husband:

“Frank and I have been married for 40 years. I met him when a friend of his brought me to his driving range to take golf lessons. We have been together ever since. Our first date was fishing at Deer Point Lake. Frank’s father (former City Manager of Panama City) put a golf club in his hand when he was about 7 years old. Frank was a south paw but his father would not let him play left handed; he taught him to play right handed; the only thing he did right handed. Frank was a true “people person”; never met a stranger. He was Florida State Champion, Gulf Coast Jr. College Champion and won golfing tournaments as a student of Bay High School back when it was the only high school in Bay County. He won tournaments throughout his life, but never on the PGA Tour. He even won a Red Buick Regal for a hole-in-one in a tournament at the Hombre. He played on the PGA Tour and also the PGA Senior Tour. Golf took him to places he otherwise would have never been and met celebrities he wouldn’t have had the opportunity to meet. Few people knew of his great singing voice. One of his fondest memories was being called up on stage by Tony Bennett to accompany him singing “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”. Tony stopped singing and listened to Frank sing his song. He was the Pro of Westwood Country Club in St. Louis, Green Valley Country Club in Greenville, South Carolina, a Club in New Jersey that I do not remember the name, Dyess Air Force Base golf course manager in Abilene, Texas, Tyndall Air Force Base Pelican Point Golf Course Pro, Sandy Creek Country Club Pro and co-owner of Sunny Hills Golf Course. These are what I remember.

His world was all about golf and people. As long as he was able, he was on a golf course somewhere.”

