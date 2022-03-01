Juried arts and craft show benefiting local organizations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Women’s Civic Club of Panama City Beach is hosting its Spring Fling Juried Arts and Craft Show and Sale.

It is on March 5th from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Frank Brown Park Recreation Center.

At the sale, you will find a variety of unique artists and vendors with jewelry, soap, etched and stained glass, woodworking, decorative and gift items, local honey, original art, and more!

Admission is a $1 donation for adults.

All proceeds from sponsoring the event will benefit local charities and service organizations.

To check out more of the items you can find at the sale, check out the full interview above.

