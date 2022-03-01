Lady Commodores look ahead to state tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team secured their bid to the state tournament last week with a win over Chipola in a tie-breaker game for the second place in the Panhandle Conference.

Head coach, Rory Kuhn, is in his debut season with the program, claiming a fairly impressive spot when the time he and his squad have spent together is compared to the rest of the teams in the country.

The coach only had a couple of players on the roster when he was hired and less than six months later, they have paved their way to the post season.

“It speaks volumes to them, giving them credit for coming together and really buying into what we were teaching them to be able to go out there and execute it, so I’m proud of them for that,” said Coach Kuhn. “I told them, ‘A couple of months together and you finish second in conference and you’re going to the state tournament. You beat a normal national powerhouse like Chipola, three out of four times.’ They deserve a lot of credit.”

The team and Coach Kuhn feel like they have been the unlikely underdog the entire season, but the coach says he doesn’t mind.

“They didn’t rank us in the national poll, behind in state,” said Coach Kuhn. “We don’t get much respect anyways, so I don’t know how much pressure we have. It’s all about us. We go out. We do our thing, and that’s it. That’s just the way I’ve been preaching to them and telling them, ‘Hey, this is who we are. We have a little chip on our shoulder, and we’ve just got to go out there and prove who we are to everyone else.’ People doubted us all year. Like I said, they doubted me when I got the job, doubted them. We threw it all together and now here we are.”

The Lady Commodores first game in the state tournament is set for Thursday at Northwest Florida with tipoff at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.