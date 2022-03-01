Advertisement

Panhandle Pioneer Settlement’s rummage sale begins Saturday

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is hosting its signature fundraising rummage sale.

Linda Smith and Rita Montgomery with the Settlement joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to tell us more about it. They said there will be a bit of everything. From clothing, to furniture, to bird cages, there will be something for everyone.

The rummage sale will take place on Saturday March 5, Tuesday March 8, and March 10 through 12. The doors open at 8 a.m. and the event ends at 2 p.m.

The sale will be at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement headquarters at 17869 NW Pioneer Settlement Road in Blountstown.

For more information about the event, watch the video attached to this webscipt or click here.

