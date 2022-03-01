PCB spring break laws go into effect March first

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - No alcohol on the sandy beaches during the month of March. It’s not just a suggestion. In Panama City Beach, it’s the law.

“The first few days officers will be warning people. they will give them a little warning notice. say hey you may not have known,” Panama City Beach Director of Communications Debbie Ingram said.

It seems many people out on the beach Tuesday had no idea.

“I didn’t hear about the drinking law and I don’t drink alcohol in the first place,” Visitor Mark Ohmanm said.

But city officials said they’ve been pushing to get the word out since early February, starting with social media campaigns.

“Educating people reminding them that the spring break rules will be in effect again,” Ingram said. “So we have posts on Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor.”

Others said they found out while checking into their hotel.

“The guy at the desk told us you know starting today there is no alcohol on the beach whatsoever. No containers,” Visitor Karen Hickey said.

Small signs are posted up near beach entrances. But there are also digital signs on Front Beach Road and State Road 79 for those coming to the beach from the airport.

While the rule may be news to some, those who were here before 2016 know why it exists.

“It’s a little different, kind of got to tone it down a little bit but all in all I think it would be safer for the community because it can get crazy out here. It can,” Panama City Beach Resident Olivia Brown said.

Having a safe spring break is key.

“Spring breakers that’s what they come here to do so I feel bad for them but we don’t need kids drowning or falling off balconies. So I’m kind of okay with it,” Hickey said.

Those who choose to break the rules could end up fined or behind bars.

The ordinances last through the end of March.

A full list of the rules:

No possession or consumption of alcohol on the sandy beaches

No possession or consumption of alcohol in commercial parking lots

All alcohol sales to end at 2 a.m.

No open house parties are allowed

No parking in closed business parking lots, unless the parking lot is actively being managed

Overnight scooter rental is not permitted

It is illegal to climb, jump from or throw things from balconies

No metal shovels are allowed on the beach, and no holes may be dug deeper than two feet

