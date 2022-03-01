‘Project M&M’ could create up to 50 new jobs in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The latest U.S Census shows the average household in Washington County brings in about $37,000 per year. A new project could be making its way to Washington County, and officials say it is expected to bring up to 50 jobs that will exceed that amount.

“The pay scale on those jobs is pretty good,” Executive Director of the Economic Development Council Ted Everett said. “For the low end, it’s going to be $40,000 to $50,000 a year, mid level is around $60,000, with upper management in the 6 figures.”

The sale isn’t final yet, but it is being called ‘Project M&M.’ Due to confidentiality agreements, they aren’t releasing many details right now, but we do know officials are expecting it to be located at the old Washington County Industrial Park.

Officials say this project and these new jobs could help the county as a whole, not just those who get the jobs.

“When people have money to pay their bills, they go and pay their plumber, their pharmacist, whoever, then that person takes that money, they pay bills, they buy products, so it continuously circulates through the county five to seven times,” Everett said.

We’re told the project could even benefit surrounding counties.

“A lot of people will travel that hour to an hour and a half to take a good paying job,” Everett added.

Officials said they expect the sale to go through in late 2022 or early 2023.

