PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local Historian Bill Hudson joined us once again in our NewsChannel 7 studio for Time Travel Tuesday!

This week, he surprised NewsChannel 7′s Donna Bell with a look back at some of the stories she’s covered through the years.

To watch the full interview, click the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.