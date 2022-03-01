Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few thin cirrus clouds passing through out skies high up in the atmosphere. At the surface, however, we’re developing some patchy dense fog. Typical foggy spots will like see it this morning. But I don’t anticipate it being overly pervasive.

Otherwise, reach for the jackets or something warm to wear out the door as we’re getting started on a chilly note. Temperatures out the door are in the widespread 40s, lower inland and upper on the coast. It’s actually a fairly seasonable start for the 1st of March!

Temperatures will warm fairly quickly under the mainly sunny skies after just a bit of fog lifts out. We’ll reach yesterday’s highs in the low 60s by mid morning and warm further up to the low 70s this afternoon. That may be slightly above average by a few degrees and will feel fantastic!

Lows tonight and for the next several mornings will still get chilly into the 40s. With a little more sun mixing in with upper level clouds tomorrow, we’ll see highs reach the mid 70s.

The warm up in our afternoons will continue as we get more sunshine to open up throughout the week ahead. We’ll see upper 70s to low 80s inland by the end of the week to mid 70s on the coast.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies after a bit of patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs warm quickly into the low 70s after a chilly start. Your 7 Day Forecast has a gradually warming trend in our afternoons throughout the week after some seasonal cool mornings.

