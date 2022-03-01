Advertisement

Walton County man arrested for attempted first-degree murder

Cristian “Alex” Douglas, 32, of Walton County arrested for attempted first-degree murder.
Cristian “Alex” Douglas, 32, of Walton County arrested for attempted first-degree murder.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County man wanted on an active warrant for attempted first-degree homicide by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is now in custody in Geneva County Alabama, according to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO officials said Cristian “Alex” Douglas, 32, of Walton County was last known to live in Mossy Head, and was picked up Friday evening.

OCSO Investigators said Douglas shot a man in the face with a shotgun on February 11th while the man was driving his truck down Clint Mason Road. The victim then ran off the road and hit a power pole, and told OCSO deputies Douglas was driving a maroon Mustang when he shot him. The shooting victim was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment and remained in critical condition until his release February 15th.

