Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, March 1st
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball
L.E.A.D. Academy 8 Laurel Hill 4
Gulf Breeze 7 Mosley 8
Vernon 1 Blountstown 11
Port St. Joe 3 Sneads 6
Ponce De Leon 3 Graceville 7
Walton 1 Freeport 6
Niceville 4 Crestview 5
High School Softball
Central 1 Freeport 10
Laurel Hill 1 Baker 11
Port St. Joe 0 Mosley 10
Wewahitchka 14 Blountstown 0
Marianna 15 Liberty 2
Lincoln 5 Franklin 1
Chipley 3 Cottondale 4
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.