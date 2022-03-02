Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, March 1st

By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball

L.E.A.D. Academy 8 Laurel Hill 4

Gulf Breeze 7 Mosley 8

Vernon 1 Blountstown 11

Port St. Joe 3 Sneads 6

Ponce De Leon 3 Graceville 7

Walton 1 Freeport 6

Niceville 4 Crestview 5

High School Softball

Central 1 Freeport 10

Laurel Hill 1 Baker 11

Port St. Joe 0 Mosley 10

Wewahitchka 14 Blountstown 0

Marianna 15 Liberty 2

Lincoln 5 Franklin 1

Chipley 3 Cottondale 4

Bozeman 4 Arnold 14

