Advertisement

Ash Wednesday celebrated

FILE PHOTO - Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many...
FILE PHOTO - Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.(WGN via CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

For those who celebrate, it’s a time for fasting, repenting and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter Sunday.

After service or mass, church attendees are invited to receive ashes on their forehead, often in the shape of a cross pattern.

The ashes used are made from Palm Sunday palms, which are burned and blessed.

Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charlie Coram's Place On 23rd Street in Panama City was sold, closing its doors for good on...
Charlie Coram’s Place closes doors Monday at 23rd Street location
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Panama City Police say Zane Smith, 25, and Kaitlyn Callahan, 25, were allegedly smoking pot in...
Couple accused of smoking weed, leaving three children unattended in hotel
A New Jersey couple found a pearl worth thousands during dinner at The Lobster House in Cape May.
Couple finds pearl worth thousands of dollars in clam dinner at seafood restaurant

Latest News

Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Fired cop says he did nothing wrong in Breonna Taylor raid
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Ukraine: Bombardment kills 21 people in Kharkiv; UN votes to demand Russian withdrawal
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson...
Schumer: Supreme Court nominee Jackson has ‘real empathy’
Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced...
Airbnb is offering free stays for refugees from Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
Biden administration: COVID-19 should no longer ‘dictate how we live’