Firefighters hold training course focused on learning rescue techniques

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Answering the call to serve can be challenging work, that’s why local firefighters are training to be prepared for any emergency.

“We’re essentially teaching them how to perform high angle rope rescue and confined rope space rescue out here,” Captain Roy Albright, of the Panama City Fire Department said.

Albright is one of several technical rescue team instructors that teaches technical rescue courses at the PCFD Training Academy.

“They’re learning about a ton of different methods, a ton of different pieces of equipment, and how to handle different scenarios and hazards when they present themselves in these rescues,” Albright said.

Panama City Firefighters and others from Escambia, Walton, and Okaloosa counties are able to learn how to tackle technical or complex situations.

“We respond to all different types of emergencies and anything from house fires, to medical calls, to high angle rescues, to trench structural collapse. So all this stuff is important,” Oscar Vega, a Panama City Fire Department Firefighter said.

Part of the training included repelling 25 feet down a building allowing the firefighters to perform rescue events in a simulated environment using a rope system.

“Looking and seeing the different equipment and scenarios that we’re giving these guys this week. I think it just opens their eyes up to you never what’s going to come next,” Albright said.

This is one of five technical rescue disciplines that firefighters need to become state-certified.

According to city officials, The Panama City Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team (TRT) 101 currently has 16 members who are trained to answer the call for Confined Space Rescue, Structural Collapse Rescue, Trench Rescue, High Angle Rope Rescue, and Vehicle or Machinery Entrapment Rescue. The team has conducted multiple successful operations and has deployed to assist in other areas of the state.

