Florida Highway Patrol asking for the public’s help in identifying hit and run suspect

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a hit and run.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 14-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in a hit and run incident in Okaloosa county Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the pedestrian was walking westbound on Lee Avenue towards his bus stop around 7:40 a.m. when a car hit him from behind.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

FHP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle or the driver. The car is described as being a brown passenger car, possibly an older Kia, driven by a white female.

If you have any information you’re asked to email Sergeant Shawn Kelly at ShawnKelly@FLHSMV.gov, or call the Pensacola Florida Highway Patrol station at 850-484-5000.

