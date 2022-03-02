Fundraiser helps local woman with a school scholarship

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Amy Hayes wanted more in life. She never went to college since her job as a banker didn’t require it, but being a mom of three, going back to school can be difficult.

“Somebody in one of the nonprofits said you’re bigger than this and you need to go back to school, " Hayes said.

She decided to take a leap of faith. One of Amy’s friends told her about a school scholarship. She knew that in this life, she was meant for more.

“I went and did the interview and they sit you down and they tell you, we have just become your family, " Hayes said.

Death by Chocolate is a fundraiser in Panama City Beach that is more than just sweet treats. It’s about women’s empowerment. The Emerald Coast Business Women’s Association hosts this event to raise money for school scholarships.

The annual 21st event was held Tuesday evening. It featured desserts from about 30 local restaurants and culinary programs. All proceeds from ticket sales went to Bay County women, aged 23 and over.

Hayes works at Gulf Coast State College as a grant advisor. She will graduate from Florida State University in Panama City in 2023.

“I feel like I’m already lighting the word on fire, " Hayes said.

She said her biggest support is her husband, children, and mom, who is a three-time cancer survivor.

“I keep telling her God’s keeping you around to keep me on task and to see me walk that stage, ” Hayes said.

