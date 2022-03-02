Local restaurants throw out Russian vodka to support Ukraine

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Russian-made alcohol is the latest target in the growing backlash against the country’s invasion of Ukraine. If you went for an afternoon drink at restaurants in Panama City Beach Tuesday, you may have noticed the liquor shelves might have been emptier.

“We pulled all of the Russian products that we have here which is basically just Russian vodka we pulled off the shelves,” American Charlie Grill & Tavern owner Dave Trepanier said.

While they’re not buying anymore, they’re putting the remaining stock to other uses.

“I’ve already paid for them so, we’ll cook with them, we’ll wash our hands with them, or we’ll clean toilets with them,” said Trepanier.

Places like American Charlie, Firefly, and Christo’s said it doesn’t stop at just clearing the shelves.

“We’re going to stop buying anything made from Russia,” Christo’s Sports Bar & Grill owner Paul Christo said.

Restaurant owners said this is in support of Ukrainians, both near and far.

“And for all of the people who are from Ukraine that live in Panama City or in the United States,” said Christo.

And for their love for America and our allies.

“We all have families and children and there’s no reason to see people dying for no reason,” said Trepanier.

Now they’re hoping their actions send a bigger message.

“If we can all just do a little bit of our part and show our support for the Ukrainian people, we’d be better off,” said Trepanier.

A little part they hope will go a long way with others.

“And the people who come down here, hopefully they’ll support the same thing,” said Christo.

The support is shown in a small way, they hope it makes a big difference on and off the shelves.

