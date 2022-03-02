Advertisement

Man found guilty for breaking into home, shooting resident

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It took less than 45 minutes for a Bay County jury to find a man guilty of bursting into a home, shooting at a resident, and shooting at the house as he ran away.

Adriane Melanson, 22, was found guilty on the following charges: attempted felony murder, burglary with discharge of a firearm, and shooting into a building. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15th.

The original incident happened in April 2020 in Panama City. Melanson claimed the victim stole marijuana from him, but investigators later learned it was a case of mistaken identity.

