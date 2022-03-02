Advertisement

Marianna Commissioners asked to support possible aviation school

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a pilot, Marianna could soon be the place to get your wings.

At Tuesday’s Marianna City Commission meeting, Jim Hart with the Airport Industrial Park Board asked commissioners to support an aviation school coming to the area.

Hart said the program would take place at the Marianna Municipal Airport and would train students and produce airline transport, qualified pilots.

“A recent study that was completed and released in December of last year by the Boeing Aircraft Corporation shows that there will be, over the next 20 years, between 2021 and 2040, a requirement for approximately 612,000 new pilots,” Hart said.

Commissioners voted to support the idea, but this is just the first step in this process.

