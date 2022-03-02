Marianna Commissioners discuss how to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Marianna City Commissioners said they received around $5 million from the federal government in the American Rescue Plan Act.

Now, they’re trying to decide how to spend those COVID-19 relief dollars. Commissioner Travis Ephriam and City Manager Jim Dean presented the board with a few ideas at the latest meeting.

“In Marianna, we have some of the lowest millage rates in the state of Florida, especially considering we have a full police force, and a full time fire force as well, so that would help us to keep our taxes low,” Ephriam said. “Any way we can generate revenue outside of our tax base will be savings for our citizens.”

They didn’t make any final decisions Tuesday, but commissioners discussed holding a workshop to discuss various projects in the future.

