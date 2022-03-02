Advertisement

Mosley senior doing well in the circle, well with the books

By Julia Daniels
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Aubree Flanagan moved to Mosley this year from Gulf Shores, Alabama, and the Fins are welcoming her with open arms.

”This is her first year with us,” says Mosley head softball coach Katie Lopes “and we are very happy to have her here. She’s a pitcher, so we are very lucky to have her and very blessed. We’re just all around excited.” The senior doesn’t just bring her A game to the diamond, she’s keeping it in the strike zone in the classroom with a 3.8 GPA.

“I’m thankful that it’s noticed.” Aubree told me. “I work really hard both on the field and in the classroom, and I’m just really thankful.” That work is prepping her for the next level. “Obviously college softball is... once you commit to it, you’re really committed.” Flanagan acknowledges. “That’s pretty much all you do. I think that’s really preparing me for that because you pretty much don’t have any time to do anything but that.” After this season, Aubree will take her game back to Alabama, playing at Huntingdon College in Montgomery. “It’s a really great moment as a coach to have students and athletes move on to the next level.” coach Lopes adds “Because it shows our younger ones that they are capable of doing it, and all they have to do is put their mind right. We are just so proud of her, with her leadership out here on the field and in the classroom.” Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

