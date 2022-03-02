Advertisement

New art installation at North Beach Social

By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new art installation was unveiled last month at North Beach Social in Santa Rosa Beach.

Stretched across the exterior walls of the restaurant is a whale 30 feet wide and 12 feet tall, weighing in at about 800 lbs. In 2021, the owner of North Beach Social heard artist Andy Saczynski had one whale of an idea so he quickly offered the restaurant as the canvas.

“I’ve always had the idea of doing a life-size whale and when Jim Shirley heard about that and he couldn’t help himself but jump on board and give me the opportunity to do it. Couldn’t think of a better place to do it than right here at North Beach,” said Saczynski.

The whale isn’t just a pretty piece to admire, but it also serves to educate the public on one of the Gulf’s endangered critters, Rice’s Whales. According to NOAA Fisheries, there are likely fewer than a hundred left swimming in the Gulf.

“Around the same time, we started talking about this project a new species of whale was actually discovered in the Gulf, the Rice’s Whale. So we wanted to do a piece that honored Rice’s Whale and just the amazing thing that we actually do have whales in the Gulf that a lot of people don’t realize,” said Saczynski.

It took 55 hours to create the installation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
3 dead in crashes amid fog and smoke on I-95 in Florida
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But the story behind one photo found inside St....
Local church searching for people in old wedding photo
Residents are being evacuated from their homes in the Callaway Heights area after a wildfire...
Evacuations underway after fire erupts in East Callaway Heights area
Officials have confirmed all roads from Maude Road and Bayou George Drive in Bay County are...
Update: Small brush fire in Bayou George under control

Latest News

Josiah's Southern Cooking
Josiah's Southern Cooking
Chamber of Commerce Awards
Chamber of Commerce Awards
Some buildings at Haney Technical College are being demolished.
Haney Demolition
Researchers at Applied Research Associates in Panama City, have developed a renewable fuel...
Local Company Develops Renewable Fuel Technology
Governor Ron Desantis held a press conference at FSU Panama City.
Gov. DeSantis presses legislature to pass doctors’ ‘free speech’ bill