Paxton and Malone make their way to Lakeland Tuesday in advance of 1A State Semifinal Wednesday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Two area boys teams spent the day Tuesday traveling to central Florida. Both Paxton and Malone using the day as their travel day as they get set for their head to head 1A State Semifinal game in Lakeland!

Those two teams a combine 47-9 this season. The Wildcats at 23-4, gunning for their third state championship, and first in six decades. The Tigers at 24-5, are playing for their 15th title, and first since 2014. We caught up with both coaches after their teams made it to Lakeland, and both coaches talked about this rivalry, which has, over recent years, been a very good one. Given these two shared a district up until a couple of years ago.

“We went for awhile there, maybe eight out of ten years, either he broke our hearts, or we broke theirs.” said Malone head coach Steve Welch. “And it was some monumental games, some regional semifinals, district finals, regional finals. And this is the first time in the final four we’ve met.”

“They’re a very familiar foe from the past year so we know what to expect.” Paxton head coach Jeff Bradley told me. “Coach Welch and I are really, really good friends. And there’s a tremendous amount of respect from us to them. And it’s gonna be a lot of fun to be able to stand down there with him. We’ve had a few years where we haven’t been in the same district. But it’s gonna be fun, I’ve got a lot of respect for Malone and coach Welch.”

That game set for 7 central Wednesday night. We’ll pass along some highlights in our late news.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.