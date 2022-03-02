President/CEO of United Way of Northwest Florida resigns
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Board members with the United Way of Northwest Florida announced Wednesday the organization’s President/CEO Bryan Taylor has resigned.
According to a press release, Taylor began working with the United Way in 2008.
We’re told after Hurricane Michael the not-for-profit provided resources to impacted communities, under Taylor’s leadership. UWNWFL also helped distribute $3.7 million in CARES Act funding for local COVID-19 relief.
The organization’s Development Director Gina Littleton will serve as Interim President while a nationwide search is conducted for Taylor’s replacement.
