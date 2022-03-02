Advertisement

President/CEO of United Way of Northwest Florida resigns

Bryan Taylor joined the United Way in 2008. Under his leadership, the organization provided...
Bryan Taylor joined the United Way in 2008. Under his leadership, the organization provided resources to communities impacted by Hurricane Michael.(WJHG/WECP-TV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Board members with the United Way of Northwest Florida announced Wednesday the organization’s President/CEO Bryan Taylor has resigned.

According to a press release, Taylor began working with the United Way in 2008.

We’re told after Hurricane Michael the not-for-profit provided resources to impacted communities, under Taylor’s leadership. UWNWFL also helped distribute $3.7 million in CARES Act funding for local COVID-19 relief.

The organization’s Development Director Gina Littleton will serve as Interim President while a nationwide search is conducted for Taylor’s replacement.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
3 dead in crashes amid fog and smoke on I-95 in Florida
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But the story behind one photo found inside St....
Local church searching for people in old wedding photo
Residents are being evacuated from their homes in the Callaway Heights area after a wildfire...
Evacuations underway after fire erupts in East Callaway Heights area
Officials have confirmed all roads from Maude Road and Bayou George Drive in Bay County are...
Update: Small brush fire in Bayou George under control

Latest News

Josiah's Southern Cooking
Josiah's Southern Cooking
Chamber of Commerce Awards
Chamber of Commerce Awards
Some buildings at Haney Technical College are being demolished.
Haney Demolition
Researchers at Applied Research Associates in Panama City, have developed a renewable fuel...
Local Company Develops Renewable Fuel Technology
Governor Ron Desantis held a press conference at FSU Panama City.
Gov. DeSantis presses legislature to pass doctors’ ‘free speech’ bill