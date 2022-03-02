Advertisement

Seaside updates paid parking for visitors, locals

By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seaside implemented a pay-to-park program that is meant to help locals, visitors, and merchants alike on Smolian Circle .

It initially started out as a valet service, but transitioned over the last couple of years. Some changes include paying hourly rates on the Passport Parking App. The costs are used to cover specific charges.

“This isn’t a cash cow,” Director of Merchant and Guest Services Kevin Boyle said. “I think if you talk to most people in paid parking, it is a very challenging business to make money off of without a major structure. And so, what we’re doing here is making sure we can cover costs for the shuttle and we can bring in an independent contractor that we have managing parking (so) that they can be at a level of professionalism that we expect in Seaside.”

“I think it’s certainly consistent with what we have back home, and I have no problem with it at all,” visitor John Horton said.

Locals who live in Bay, Walton, or Okaloosa County get a discount of one dollar per hour of parking.

If you are a local, all you need to do is present your driver’s license to a parking attendant on Smolian Circle.

Parking is $10 for the first two hours, and $7 for every hour after that for those who don’t live in the three residing counties.

