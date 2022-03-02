Advertisement

Thieves drilling holes in cars to steal gas in Atlanta

Thieves in Georgia are drilling holes in cars to steal gas. (Source: WSB/victim handout/Ring via CNN)
By WSB staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) – Gas is expensive right now, but you know what’s more expensive? Repairing a damaged fuel tank.

Thieves in Atlanta are drilling holes into people’s tanks to steal their gas.

One victim, who identified himself as Tyler, said someone drained his tank, and now it’s draining his wallet.

“It’s kind of ridiculous,” he said. “I’ve got almost $2,000 worth of damages, not just in the gas tank, but also damage to the fuel pump, which is a pretty big issue.”

The thief appears to have drilled a hole to get the gas to spill out, then caught it with a gas can.

“He went the destructive way of, you know, drilling into the gas tank, which isn’t repairable, rather than siphoning,” Tyler said.

Tyler’s car is just one of the vehicles in the East Atlanta area that appears to have been a target.

Photos show holes in gas tanks that are small enough to miss but big enough to cause thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

Video from another victim’s Ring camera shows someone with possibly a gas can getting into a silver SUV right after the homeowner’s truck got hit.

On Sunday, Tyler’s camera captured what appears to be the same silver SUV slowly driving through his neighborhood a mile and a half away.

“I caught the car driving away from my house, and it was the same one that others have reported,” Tyler said.

The thefts have popped up in the East Atlanta, Kirkwood and Edgewood neighborhoods, and in other parts of DeKalb County over the past month.

In one case, a picture shows the drill shavings that a woman’s mechanic found in her fuel tank after her SUV got hit.

The thefts are happening as gas prices in Metro Atlanta are nearing $4 a gallon.

Some of the recent victims are moving their cars into driveways or into more well-lit areas to avoid being targeted again.

Police are investigating the thefts but have not yet identified any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
3 dead in crashes amid fog and smoke on I-95 in Florida
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But the story behind one photo found inside St....
Local church searching for people in old wedding photo
Residents are being evacuated from their homes in the Callaway Heights area after a wildfire...
Evacuations underway after fire erupts in East Callaway Heights area
Officials have confirmed all roads from Maude Road and Bayou George Drive in Bay County are...
Update: Small brush fire in Bayou George under control

Latest News

A woman is accused of lying about 2016 kidnapping.
Woman arrested for allegedly faking own kidnapping
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant, no radiation released
Volunteers work to reopen an Soviet-era bunker in Lviv, Ukraine.
Volunteers in Lviv, Ukraine reopen long-sealed Soviet bunker
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of the dangers of war near nuclear plants.
Zelenskyy warns of attacks on nuclear facilities
Even though the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is of a different design than Chernobyl and is...
EXPLAINER: The danger of Russia’s strike on a nuclear plant