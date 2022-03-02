Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - March is off to a quiet start in the panhandle with cool mornings and mild afternoons. For tonight expect more of the same with clear skies and lows in the low 40s inland and mid to upper 40s at the coast. We will see more sunshine Wednesday w/highs in the low 70s at the coast and mid to upper 70s inland. We should see a gradual warming trend into the weekend that will get highs into the 80s w/lows in the 50s and 60s. Rain stays away until early next week.

