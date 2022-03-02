Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

The warm and dry weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - March is off to a quiet start in the panhandle with cool mornings and mild afternoons. For tonight expect more of the same with clear skies and lows in the low 40s inland and mid to upper 40s at the coast. We will see more sunshine Wednesday w/highs in the low 70s at the coast and mid to upper 70s inland. We should see a gradual warming trend into the weekend that will get highs into the 80s w/lows in the 50s and 60s. Rain stays away until early next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

