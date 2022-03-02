Advertisement

Walton Co. man sentenced for choking fiancé to death

Cole Morgan Ward sentenced to 45 years in prison for choking his fiancé to death in December...
Cole Morgan Ward sentenced to 45 years in prison for choking his fiancé to death in December 2020.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for choking his fiancé to death in December of 2020.

Judge Kelvin Wells sentenced Cole Morgan Ward to 45 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Second Degree Murder, according to a news release from State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden. Ward was also ordered to pay fines, court costs and restitution to the Victims Crime Compensation Fund.

On December 15, 2020, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call stating “My fiancé started hitting me. I think I killed her.” The caller was Ward. The 911 dispatcher gave Mr. Ward instruction on how to proceed with CPR until EMS and deputies arrived. Once on scene, EMS and deputies located the victim unresponsive and with no pulse. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Assistant State Attorney, Josh Mitchell prosecuted the case.

