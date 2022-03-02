Wear it Wednesday styled by WILDgrace

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Viewer votes are in and have decided Sam and Jessica’s outfits for another Wear it Wednesday.

This week’s outfits were styled by Kristen Willson, the owner of WILDgrace, located in Downtown Panama City. This boutique is preserving the history of the downtown area while bringing it a new life.

Kristen said the neutral pallet of outfits she selected for Sam and Jessica can match any skin tone and hair color.

Kristen styled Sam in the viewer-voted winning tan jumpsuit, black cardigan with gold-button details, silver necklace with a crystal pendant, and pink and black floral embroidered earrings and cuffed bracelet.

Kristen styled Jessica in the viewer-voted winning cream dress with puff sleeves and embroidered waistline, gold necklace with teal pendant, and teal floral embroidered earrings and cuffed bracelet.

To hear more from Kristen and to see other fashion trends, you can watch the full segment above.

