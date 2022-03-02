Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar once again this morning with just a few cirrus clouds sneaking into our skies high up in the atmosphere. Cirrus clouds are thin and won’t be enough to block out the sunshine which will be abundant in our skies today.

Temperatures are cool, but seasonal to start. We’ll need the jackets for early morning commuters as we get going in the upper 30s inland to upper 40s on the coast. Like yesterday, you’ll be shedding that extra layer by midmorning. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by lunch. Highs today top out in the low 70s on the coast to upper 70s inland. That’s a few degrees above average and will feel very spring-like!

Lows tonight and for the next several mornings will still get chilly into the 40s. You’ll need the jackets for any evening dinner plans and for the morning commute on Thursday.

Upper level clouds will mix in at times over the next few days but we’ll get our fair share of sunshine. We’ll see highs reaching the mid to upper 70s on the coast heading into the end of the week with inland highs pushing the 80s.

The warm up in our afternoon’s continues right into the weekend with rain free conditions.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies and spring-like. Highs warm quickly into the low 70s after a cool start. Your 7 Day Forecast has a gradually warming trend in our afternoons throughout the week after some seasonal cool mornings.

