Governor Desantis defends health care workers in Panama City

Governor Ron Desantis held a press conference Thursday at FSU Panama City.
Governor Ron Desantis held a press conference Thursday at FSU Panama City.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron Desantis held a press conference Thursday at FSU Panama City.

He discussed The Free Speech of Health Care Practitioners Act, which would protect health care providers’ freedom of speech and right to prescribe.

The Free Speech of Health Care Practitioners Act would also protect health care workers from having their licenses revoked for exercising free speech.

“Despite ongoing health care practitioner shortages across the nation, these crucial frontline workers continue to face threats to their licenses if they dissent from the prevailing narrative of the medical establishment,” Governor Desantis said.

The Governor was joined at the press conference by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladapo; Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis; President of Dermatology Specialists of Florida Dr. Jon Ward; Oncology Specialist Dr. Raj Bendre; and Rheumatologist Dr. Ellen McKnight.

