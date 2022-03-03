Advertisement

Haney Tech student is this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week

By Sam Martello
Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Working hard in the classroom doesn’t stop in high school. College students here in Bay County are also striving for success.

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Rachel Simmons!

Rachel is a student at Haney Technical College. She is a Mosley High School graduate and served in the US Navy for five years.

Rachel is currently in the Haney Aviation Power Plant Mechanics Program. She recently passed her Federal Aviation Administration exam and is now a licensed aircraft mechanic with a powerplant rating.

She says she plans to complete this program by the end of the year and it could land her a job anywhere in the world.

“Eventually I’d like to work for NASA,” Rachel said. “For now, I would love to be an AMP mechanic for helicopters, any type of jets, propellers, commercial, anything I can.”

Rachel’s instructors say she manages a 4.0 GPA while currently serving in the Naval Reserves.

