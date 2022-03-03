Advertisement

Vintage Pokémon card sells for $900,000

This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.
This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.(Source: Courtesy of Goldin/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trading Pokémon cards is one thing.

Shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars? That’s on a whole other level.

A near-mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.

The Pocket Monsters Japanese promo “Illustrator” holographic Pikachu card was created in 1998 and was only released in Japan.

There were more than 30 other offers, but an unknown bidder won out in the end, shattering the former record and making it the highest-priced Pokémon card ever sold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
More than 800 acres on fire, evacuations issued
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
Florida Forest Service: Adkins Ave. Fire now 1,000 acres and growing
Avon Road wildfire
Wildfire pictures and videos
Residents are being evacuated from their homes in the Callaway Heights area after a wildfire...
Evacuations underway after fire erupts in East Callaway Heights area
Florida Forest Service officials said as of 10 p.m. Friday, the fire is about 30% contained.
Forest Service officials update residents on the Adkins Avenue Fire

Latest News

People attend the funeral prayers for the victims of Friday's suicide bombing in Peshawar,...
Death toll climbs to 63 in deadly Pakistan IS mosque attack
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Russian cease-fire in Ukraine imperiled amid more shelling
Ukrainians in the southern port city of Odessa are preparing for battle as Russian troops...
Ukraine: Odessa preps for battle against Russia
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in extension of testing
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during an interview at the Utah State Capitol, Friday, March 4,...
Utah governor says he’ll veto transgender youth sports ban