Watch Out For Fake Checks

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio once again, and this time he came with a warning about scammers using checks to gain access to you bank account.

Vecker told NewsChannel 7 that there is an increase of these kinds of scams during this time of the year.

To learn what you need to watch out for, watch the video attached to this story.

