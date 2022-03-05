Adkins Avenue Fire is 1,400 acres and growing

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Bay County Emergency Services, the Adkins Avenue Fire is currently 1,400 acres and growing. The Florida Forest Service (FFS) reports 30% containment.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management reports 8 homes have been engulfed in flames, causing over 1,000 homes to be evacuated.

More than 200 firefighters from various areas of the Panhandle are working this fire, including 70 firefighters operating dozers, tractors, engines, and other equipment from the FFS.

The evacuation order has not been lifted, and residents are not allowed to go back to their homes. There is currently no timeline of when residents will be able to return home, according to FFS.

FFS will have planes and helicopters in the air today, and ask that residents do not fly drones.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A county-wide burn ban is in effect until further notice.

Evacuees can go to the County Fairgrounds at 2230 E. 15th Street in Panama City.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.