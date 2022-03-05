Advertisement

Adkins Avenue Fire is 1,400 acres and growing

Our community showed such resilience after Hurricane Michael and now once again, residents are...
Our community showed such resilience after Hurricane Michael and now once again, residents are banding together to help their neighbors, many waiting to hear whether their homes were spared the fire.(WJHG)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Bay County Emergency Services, the Adkins Avenue Fire is currently 1,400 acres and growing. The Florida Forest Service (FFS) reports 30% containment.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management reports 8 homes have been engulfed in flames, causing over 1,000 homes to be evacuated.

More than 200 firefighters from various areas of the Panhandle are working this fire, including 70 firefighters operating dozers, tractors, engines, and other equipment from the FFS.

The evacuation order has not been lifted, and residents are not allowed to go back to their homes. There is currently no timeline of when residents will be able to return home, according to FFS.

FFS will have planes and helicopters in the air today, and ask that residents do not fly drones.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A county-wide burn ban is in effect until further notice.

Evacuees can go to the County Fairgrounds at 2230 E. 15th Street in Panama City.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

