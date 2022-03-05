Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 4th
NJCAA Region 8 Tournament:
Womens-
Indian River 61 Eastern Florida 59
Chipola 51 Northwest Florida 68
Mens-
Northwest Florida 72 Chipola 78
Florida Southwestern 82 Indian River 90
1A Boy’s Basketball State Championship:
Branford 64 Paxton 44
Wrestlers Advancing to State Title Matches:
Valerie Solorio-Mosley
Henlee Haynes-Mosley
Kaylee Easter-Wewahitchka
Chris Minto-Marianna
Max Brewster-South Walton
Juco Baseball:
Chipola 5 Pensacola 3
Delgado 3 Chipola 4
TNXL 1 Northwest Florida 7
High School Softball:
Belleview 2 Arnold 8
Blountstown 3 Walton 8
Marianna 10 Pace 9
Marianna 5 West Florida 8
Wicksburg 11 Liberty County 0
Port St. Joe 14 Bethlehem 0
Sneads 0 Brewbaker Tech 13
South Sumter 6 Arnold 3
Montverde Academy 9 Niceville 6
Jay 8 Holmes 4
Cottondale 0 Graceville 13
Altha 3 Wicksburg 18
High School Baseball:
Port St. Joe 2 Bainbridge 12
Franklin County 18 Vernon 0
Altha 12 Freeport 21
Munroe 25 Poplar Springs 11
Sneads 13 Liberty 12
Rutherford 17 Bay 7
Walton 0 North Bay Haven 6
Niceville 3 South Walton 2
