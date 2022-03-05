Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 4th

By Julia Daniels
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

NJCAA Region 8 Tournament:

Womens-

Indian River 61 Eastern Florida 59

Chipola 51 Northwest Florida 68

Mens-

Northwest Florida 72 Chipola 78

Florida Southwestern 82 Indian River 90

1A Boy’s Basketball State Championship:

Branford 64 Paxton 44

Wrestlers Advancing to State Title Matches:

Valerie Solorio-Mosley

Henlee Haynes-Mosley

Kaylee Easter-Wewahitchka

Chris Minto-Marianna

Max Brewster-South Walton

Juco Baseball:

Chipola 5 Pensacola 3

Delgado 3 Chipola 4

TNXL 1 Northwest Florida 7

High School Softball:

Belleview 2 Arnold 8

Blountstown 3 Walton 8

Marianna 10 Pace 9

Marianna 5 West Florida 8

Wicksburg 11 Liberty County 0

Port St. Joe 14 Bethlehem 0

Sneads 0 Brewbaker Tech 13

South Sumter 6 Arnold 3

Montverde Academy 9 Niceville 6

Jay 8 Holmes 4

Cottondale 0 Graceville 13

Altha 3 Wicksburg 18

High School Baseball:

Port St. Joe 2 Bainbridge 12

Franklin County 18 Vernon 0

Altha 12 Freeport 21

Munroe 25 Poplar Springs 11

Sneads 13 Liberty 12

Rutherford 17 Bay 7

Walton 0 North Bay Haven 6

Niceville 3 South Walton 2

