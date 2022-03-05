Advertisement

Calhoun County issues burn ban

Calhoun County has issued a burn ban until further notice.
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Calhoun County Community Foundation and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County is now under a county-wide burn ban until further notice.

No burning of any kind will be tolerated until further notice. If you are caught burning, you will be fined and responsible for the cost to extinguish the fire.

According to the Blountstown Fire Department, those who violate the burn ban in the city of Blountstown will face a minimum fine of $150 and a maximum fine of $5,000.

We will continue to update if and when the burn ban is lifted.

