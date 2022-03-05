Community rallies together to help Adkins Avenue fire victims

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our community showed such resilience after Hurricane Michael and now once again, residents are banding together to help their neighbors, many waiting to hear whether their homes were spared the fire.

Visibility was next to nothing in areas surrounding Bay County and the sounds of sirens could be heard near and far.

“It was a scary day,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

A scary day was brought to life for residents as a fire blazed through more than 1000 acres.

“That’s really heartbreaking,” said Steve Dixon, Disaster Assistance Team Coordinator with American Red Cross Panama City.

Heartbreak first responders said they experienced firsthand working to evacuate residents.

“It was terrifying to them because there was a fire that was rapidly advancing their homes. They were trying to get their pets out of the house, getting their loved ones out,” said Ford.

A day some had never fathomed they would experience.

“It’s devastating to the area. It’s devastating to us,” said Dixon.

And devastation that others would say is all too familiar in Bay County. Now, people are using that as a sign of positivity.

“We survived that hurricane. It did a lot more damage to this,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

And while you can replace damaged homes, local leaders will tell you that you can’t replace their residents.

“We have got the greatest men and women anywhere in the United States that are here, that live here, they’ve trained for this, this is what they’re ready to do, and they’re all here ready to serve and put their lives on the line,” said Carroll.

In times like this, the resilience of the community stepped up to serve.

“We’re providing blankets, we’re providing water and snacks, and we’re helping to serve food that is being provided by local restaurants and Salvation Army,” said Dixon.

While the road to recovery might not be easy, the community is already looking to leave it in the rearview mirror.

“We’ve been through a lot together and we know what it means to take care of one another,” said Ford.

Officials say this fire will be a danger for several days. The agencies are working together to determine when it will be safe for residents to return to their homes.

