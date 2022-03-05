Advertisement

FEMA issues federal funds to help with wildfire

FEMA logo
FEMA logo(MGN)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FEMA has authorized federal funds to reimburse costs to Florida to fight the Adkins Avenue fire, according to FEMA representatives.

A grant request was submitted for a Fire Manager Assistance Grant (FMAG) on March 4. FEMA Region 4 Administrator Gracia B. Szczech approved the state’s request the same day.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs, and is used for fires that threaten to cause major disasters. Eligible costs covered by FMAG include field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilizing activities pertaining to the fire.

