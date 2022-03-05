Advertisement

Florida Forest Service: Adkins Ave. Fire now 1,000 acres and growing

Florida Forest Press Release
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Florida Forest Service Fighting 1000-acre Wildfire in Bay County

Tallahassee, Fla. – The Florida Forest Service is currently battling a 1,000-acre wildfire in Bay County and is encouraging motorists and residents to remain clear of the area. The fire is located in the Hurricane Michael-impact area where 72 million tons of trees were destroyed and serve as fuel for wildfires.

The Adkins Avenue Fire is currently estimated at 1,000 acres and growing. More than 600 homes have been evacuated. Two structures have been confirmed destroyed and 12 structures confirmed damaged. The containment of the fire is unknown at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Florida Forest Service has deployed more than a dozen tractor plow units as well as multiple helicopters to the Adkins Avenue Fire. Resources from local and county fire and emergency services are also on-scene. There are more than 200 firefighters from across the Panhandle working to help suppress the wildfire.

“I’ve instructed the Florida Forest Service to apply for the FEMA Fire Management Assistance Grant in response to the Adkins Avenue Fire,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. “We will remain in close contact with our partners on the ground to ensure a swift, coordinated emergency response.”

“Fire danger levels are elevated statewide,” said Erin Albury, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service. “It is important for residents to use extreme caution and remain aware of current wildfire activity.”

To view active wildfires, visit FDACS.gov/ActiveWildfirePoints.

