PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Florida Wildfires Burning More Than 12,100 Acres

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Forest Service (FFS) is currently fighting nearly 150 wildfires that are burning more than 12,100 acres throughout the state. The Bertha Swamp Road Fire and the Adkins Avenue Fire are burning 9,400 of those total acres in the Panhandle where Hurricane Michael destroyed 72 million tons of trees. Fire danger levels are elevated statewide. It is important for residents to use extreme caution and remain aware of current wildfire activity.

Bertha Swamp Road Fire:

The Bertha Swamp Road Fire is currently 8,000 acres and 10 percent contained. The fire originated in Gulf County on Friday, Mar. 4, 2022, and moved into Calhoun and Bay counties Saturday afternoon approximately 8-10 miles southeast of South Bear Creek Road and US 231. Evacuations are in progress for various communities in Bay County. Motorists and residents are encouraged to remain clear of the area and to follow updates from the Bay County Emergency Services on Facebook. Residents can register for emergency notifications at AlertBay.org.

Adkins Avenue Fire:

The Adkins Avenue Fire is currently 1,400 acres and 30 percent contained. The heavy fuels have been fanned by high winds throughout the day. Several spot fires occurred as embers were blown outside of the containment lines. Evacuations remain in place. There is no timeline for when residents will be allowed to return home. Motorists and residents are encouraged to remain clear of the area and to follow updates from the Bay County Emergency Services on Facebook. Residents can register for emergency notifications at AlertBay.org.

Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters and resources from numerous fire and emergency service departments are working in unified command around the clock to help suppression efforts. Crews will continue to work through the night to strengthen containment lines, protect homes and monitor the wildfires.

The FFS is deploying additional personnel and tractor plow units on Sunday. Additionally, the Florida National Guard is deploying four helicopters to assist with wildfire suppression in the Panhandle.

For media with questions regarding the Bertha Swamp Road Fire or the Adkins Avenue Fire, email Joe.Zwierzchowski@FDACS.gov or call 850-206-2675. Follow @FLForestService and @FFS_Chipola on Twitter for ongoing updates.

To view active wildfires, visit FDACS.gov/ActiveWildfirePoints. To learn how to prevent and prepare for a wildfire, visit BeWildfireReadyFL.com.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.