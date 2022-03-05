Advertisement

Forest Service officials update residents on the Adkins Avenue Fire

By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Adkins Avenue Fire continues to spread, now covering roughly 1,000 acres. Florida Forest Service officials said as of 10 p.m. Friday, the fire is about 30% contained.

Many of the evacuees are being sheltered at the Hiland Park Baptist Church in Panama City.

NewsChannel 7′s Katie Bente caught up with Florida Forest Service official Mike Mathis to get a better idea of what residents can expect overnight, as well as into the coming days.

For more details, click the interview video attached to this web script.

