Holmes County issues burn ban

Holmes County issued a burn ban until further notice.
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County and the City of Bonifay issued a burn ban on March 5th until further notice.

Officials said all open burning except outdoor grills and commercial land clearing approved by the Florida Forest Service is prohibited. As well as, the use of explosive compounds; the use of flares; the use of outdoor burning devices, except barbeque or cooking equipment; lawn, debris or trash burning; the parking of vehicles with catalytic converters in high grassy areas; and the disposal of matches or cigarettes except in proper containers.

Officials say the burn ban will remain in effect until the Florida Forest Service determines weather conditions are favorable for burning.

NewsChannel 7 will continue to update when more information becomes available.

