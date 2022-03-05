Advertisement

JCSO to hold Teen Driver Challenge

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There were 156 drivers ages 15 to 20 involved in crashes in Jackson County in 2020, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Anyone who has ever had a teen driver knows the whole experience can be stressful, and a few members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have experienced this stress themselves.

“I have a teenage driver, a daughter, 18-years-old, that drives,” Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said.

“All of us, not just us, but you all know teenagers driving on the road,” Captain Steven Stewart said.

That’s why the Sheriff’s Office will be holding the first Teen Driver Challenge course in Jackson County. Edenfield, Stewart, and other deputies will be at the Jackson County Ag Center to teach this course Saturday, March 5.

“So what this class is designed to do is teach them the basic fundamentals of driving,” Edenfield said.

We’re told this course is derived from the law enforcement driving academy.

“They’ll learn things such as braking and backing, and how to navigate an intersection, and more control over their vehicle,” Stewart said.

They might even learn things many adults don’t know.

“We’re gonna try to teach some basic skills,” Edenfield said. “We’re going to teach these kids where to check the oil, how to check the fluid levels in the vehicle and also how to change and put a spare tire on.”

The Sheriff said at the end of the day, the goal of this program is simple.

“It’s to save lives,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes those who participate in the teen driver challenge are safer drivers, not only now, but in the future, too.

For more on the Teen Driver Challenge and how to sign up, email teendriver@jacksonso.com.

