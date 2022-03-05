Advertisement

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis visits Bay County regarding wildfires

By Tony Reese
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis made his way to Panama City Friday evening.

Patronis rode with Sheriff Tommy Ford and other first responders to get a better idea of what all has happened following the Adkins Avenue Fire.

Patronis spoke about how intense the flames were as they engulfed trees and even some homes.

First responders have been aggressively attacking the fire all day and will continue into the night.

Patronis said he wants to emphasize to those people who did have to evacuate their homes, he knows this is a scary time for all of you. He says firefighters are doing their best to contain the fire as quickly as possible.

”The neighborhoods are not safe. So we’ve got an environment right not where tomorrow there is some unpredictability with the weather and it’s going to be hard to let those folks who have been asked to evacuate their house go back anytime until it’s deemed safe for their ability to go back,” Patronis said.

Patronis also wanted to emphasize how dangerous burning debris is at this time of year with the dry weather.

As of a Friday night, Bay County has put in a no-burn notice per the Governor’s request.

”That’s just to tell you the importance of if you’re going to burn debris. You have to burn it in a barrel you have to burn it in a pile. There’s no real safe way to do it and I’m going to encourage you on behalf of our first responders. But now they are putting their lives on the line in order to try and put a fire out. That ultimately could endanger other lives,” Patronis said.

Governor Ron DeSantis plans to visit Panama City Saturday morning to address the situation.

NewsChannel 7 will be in attendance and will keep you updated as we learn more.

