Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The sunny, warm, and dry weather will continue this weekend. For tonight skies will be clear w/lows in the low to mid 50s. On Saturday it will be warm and sunny w/highs in the low to mid 70s at the beach and low to mid 80s inland. Winds will be SE at 10-15 mph. The humidity ramps up on Sunday, but the warm and dry weather remains. As a result the risk of wildfires remains quite high so please be careful. Most of Monday will be dry, but good rain chances are in the forecast starting Tuesday-Friday of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

